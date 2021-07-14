Financial Architects Inc Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,467. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $226.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.