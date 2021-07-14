Financial Architects Inc Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,797. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.00.

