Financial Architects Inc Has $2.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

