Financial Architects Inc Has $4.38 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.81% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHJ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $881,000.

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,185. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19.

