Financial Architects Inc Purchases 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,714,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.37. 11,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,336. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

