Financial Architects Inc Purchases 7,341 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,938.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,251,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,865 shares during the period. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,642 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 422,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

