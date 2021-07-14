Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 100,008 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock valued at $180,517,440. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 574,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,498,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

