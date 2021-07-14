Financial Architects Inc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $79.58.

