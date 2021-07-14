Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,316 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

