Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,365 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,411. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.87 and a 1 year high of $188.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

