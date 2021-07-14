Financial Architects Inc Sells 14,837 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,158 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92.

