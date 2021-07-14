Financial Architects Inc Sells 34,822 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,822 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.91% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,959. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

