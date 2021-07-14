Financial Architects Inc Sells 5,546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,476,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,388. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $152.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

