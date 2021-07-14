Financial Architects Inc Sells 60,460 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,791 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.03.

