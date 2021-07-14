Financial Architects Inc Sells 9,709 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,557. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37.

