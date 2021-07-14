Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,788 shares of company stock valued at $70,935,513. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.81. 8,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,612. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.