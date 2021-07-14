Financial Review: Insignia Systems (NYSE:ISIG) & SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Insignia Systems (NYSE:ISIG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% Insignia Systems N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SRAX and Insignia Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 83.52%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Insignia Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 7.04 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.30 Insignia Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insignia Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SRAX beats Insignia Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

