FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $67.77 million and $19.78 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 769,195,972 coins and its circulating supply is 337,858,697 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

