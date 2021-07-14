Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould Sells 700 Shares

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$10,514.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,165.54.

Francis J.C. Newbould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 600 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$9,042.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Francis J.C. Newbould sold 1,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total transaction of C$22,420.95.

TSE:FC traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$478.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.80. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.60.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

