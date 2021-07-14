Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Cap of $58.84 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $58.84 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00014835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,831.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.29 or 0.06101765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.52 or 0.01414862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00398122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00138747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00615981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00404359 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00316519 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,080,505 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

