First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $227.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.