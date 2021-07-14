First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.32. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 348,277 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

