First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $28.27. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 224 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $510.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

