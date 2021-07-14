First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,025.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and last traded at GBX 2,070 ($27.04), with a volume of 588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDP shares. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £567.61 million and a PE ratio of 64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,267.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives Company Profile (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

