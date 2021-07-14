First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FR opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.73. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

