First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INBK stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

