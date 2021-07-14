First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of First Merchants worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Merchants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

