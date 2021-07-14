First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Trading Down 4.3%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 550,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 848,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

