First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.94. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

