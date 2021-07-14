First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Running Oak Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $199.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

