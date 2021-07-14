First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.53.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $196.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after buying an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

