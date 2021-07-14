First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

FRC traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.73. 12,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $199.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

