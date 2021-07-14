First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 24,719 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSG)

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

