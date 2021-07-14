First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 92.2% in June

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NXTG opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 113.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period.

