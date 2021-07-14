First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 4.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 261,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$57.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 182,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,983. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24.

