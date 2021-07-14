First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

