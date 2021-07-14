FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Down 94.0% in June

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,412. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,500,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.