Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 22,700 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.