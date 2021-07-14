Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $327,776.50. Insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

