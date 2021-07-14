Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

