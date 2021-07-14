Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.02 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 84,745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 357.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 45,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.