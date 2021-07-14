Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.09 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,185,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

