Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.30 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.