Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 238,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after purchasing an additional 280,820 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 882,567 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 198,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

DISCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

