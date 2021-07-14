Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

