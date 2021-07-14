Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,400 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

