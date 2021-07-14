Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $47,812,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.