Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $112.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

