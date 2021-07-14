Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE:TAP opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

