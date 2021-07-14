Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $580.15 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $293.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

